SAIC partnership celebrated at reception with governor

SAIC, which moves its first Technology Integration Gateway to Cookeville soon, got a warm welcome to the community Monday in a reception that included Gov. Bill Haslam. SAIC CEO Tony Moraco and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam enjoy a one-on-one following an event Monday afternoon welcoming SAIC to Cookeville.

