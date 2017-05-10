Potential threat at Cookeville High S...

Potential threat at Cookeville High School resolved

A ninth-grade student at Cookeville High School will reportedly undergo a mental evaluation after a fellow student overheard him make a threat to "shoot up the school." A ninth-grade student at Cookeville High School will reportedly undergo a mental evaluation after a fellow student overheard him make a threat to "shoot up the school."

