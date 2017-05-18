Nameless Heritage Day is May 27

Nameless Heritage Day is May 27

People will be able to relive some of that history during the annual Heritage Day event set for Saturday, May 27. People will be able to relive some of that history during the annual Heritage Day event set for Saturday, May 27. "It's an all-day celebration for people to come in and reminisce on days gone by," Davis Watts, former Nameless resident and Cookeville banker, said. "People can come by and enjoy bologna, cheese, crackers, Moon Pies, and cold Pepsi and Coca-Cola products."

