Monterey students learn ballroom dance

Monterey students learn ballroom dance

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A style of dance typically enjoyed by adults has attracted a group of young Monterey students who have been taking lessons at the town's recreation center. Seven-year-olds Ben Blaylock and Saddie Bess Wessels perform during their spring ballroom dance performance at the Peachtree Learning Center in Cookeville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Herpes (Mar '11) 1 hr mjm 50
J and s cult 1 hr Family friend 6
Jon Hall 2 hr Studly McPowercock 10
Who is Caleb Spicer 2 hr Studly McPowercock 5
police cameras 2 hr Studly McPowercock 4
when did wooly bullys close? 4 hr playboy 6
How your job got stuck in the '70s 4 hr wildcat driller 9
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC