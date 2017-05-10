Man threatens to kill former coworker
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded. Records show the victim said that Hancock was upset that he had contracted a disease and felt he got it when the two were working together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to be anonymous
|1 hr
|saving sara
|3
|Comey is gone! Great!!!
|2 hr
|gassy
|26
|Teresa Jackson dcs worker
|4 hr
|displaced blame
|10
|bigotry against Trans-Historicals and other min...
|11 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Williams lighting
|12 hr
|Nobama
|2
|stolen valor alert! cookeville, tennessee
|15 hr
|StolenValorHunter
|5
|Looper Caldwell Davis
|20 hr
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC