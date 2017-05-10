Man threatens to kill former coworker

Man threatens to kill former coworker

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded. Records show the victim said that Hancock was upset that he had contracted a disease and felt he got it when the two were working together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to be anonymous 1 hr saving sara 3
Comey is gone! Great!!! 2 hr gassy 26
Teresa Jackson dcs worker 4 hr displaced blame 10
bigotry against Trans-Historicals and other min... 11 hr nutzaplente 8
Williams lighting 12 hr Nobama 2
stolen valor alert! cookeville, tennessee 15 hr StolenValorHunter 5
Looper Caldwell Davis 20 hr Sue 2
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC