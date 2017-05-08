Los Angeles police team rides to reme...

Los Angeles police team rides to remember fallen

More than halfway through a 2,600-mile bicycle ride to remember police officers who have been killed in the line of duty, a group of Los Angeles Police Department officers stopped briefly in Cookeville Monday afternoon. Assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a group of Los Angeles police officers biked through Cookeville Monday afternoon as part of a 2,600-mile cross-country trek to Washington, D.C., to remember officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

