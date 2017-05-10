Largest TTU class celebrates commencement
The largest graduating class in the history of Tennessee Tech celebrated commencement on Saturday with two ceremonies inside the Eblen Center. Dr. Barbara Fleming, a 1971 graduate of Tennessee Tech and a current member of the new Board of Trustees, served as the keynote speaker for both commencement services Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bigotry against Trans-Historicals and other min...
|29 min
|lulu
|7
|How to be anonymous
|47 min
|Saving sara
|1
|stolen valor alert! cookeville, tennessee
|2 hr
|StolenValorHunter
|5
|Comey is gone! Great!!!
|5 hr
|what
|25
|Teresa Jackson dcs worker
|5 hr
|yeah
|6
|Williams lighting
|6 hr
|Miss Johnson
|1
|Looper Caldwell Davis
|6 hr
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC