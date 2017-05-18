Klassen featured Town artist

Farragut wood turner Robert Klassen highlights one of his pieces being displayed as part of Farragut Arts Council Featured Artist program for May and June. His works are being displayed in a special glass case on the second floor of Farragut Town Hall.

