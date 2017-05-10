John Joseph Donnelly Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m., at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church for Mr. John Joseph Donnelly Jr. of Cookeville. Father Paul Nguyen will officiate.
