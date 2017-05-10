Fundraiser Saturday for Community for...

Fundraiser Saturday for Community for Heroes

A fundraiser to help Cookeville establish a tiny-housing development known as Community for Heroes will be held Saturday at noon at Wooly's Clubhouse on South Jefferson Avenue. The event will feature a car and motorcycle show, barbecue for $5 per plate, music by Marty Pittman and Brother Rains, dart and cornhole tournaments, raffle prizes and a special auction at 3:30 p.m. The idea of a tiny-housing development for veterans is not a new one.

