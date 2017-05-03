Fundraiser Friday for man receiving tiny home
Cookeville High School carpentry students have been working on a tiny home to donate to an Overton County man who lost his home to fire in January. Cookeville High School carpentry students have been working on a tiny home to donate to an Overton County man who lost his home to fire in January.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 days consecutive work? Isn't that illegal? (Apr '11)
|43 min
|noneofyourbusiness
|608
|Couponers clearing shelves = GREED = RUDE (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|hmm
|68
|How your job got stuck in the '70s
|4 hr
|I hate liberals
|2
|Cookeville concrete
|6 hr
|satisfied customer
|3
|best musician in cookeville
|8 hr
|Drunk in public
|24
|Academy Sports Warehouse pays $9.00 an hour...
|8 hr
|GetYourFactsStraight
|5
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|10 hr
|cookeville truth ...
|13
