Fundraiser Friday for man receiving tiny home

Cookeville High School carpentry students have been working on a tiny home to donate to an Overton County man who lost his home to fire in January. Cookeville High School carpentry students have been working on a tiny home to donate to an Overton County man who lost his home to fire in January.

