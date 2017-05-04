Frances Marie Crossman

Frances Marie Crossman

Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Marie Crossman, 90, of Cookeville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Anderson-Upper Cumberland Funeral Home, with Bro. Johnny Fox and Bro.

