Fire causes damage to Bloomington Springs home
A fire in Bloomington Springs early this morning caused damage to a three-bedroom home there, but no one was injured. The fire, which is believed to be accidental, was reported shortly after 2:30 Friday morning by a neighbor or passerby on Hulon A fire in Bloomington Springs early this morning caused damage to a three-bedroom home there, but no one was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Martin Jerry Fitz...
|71
|T R U M P = To Resign Under Mounting Pressure
|1 hr
|howie feltersnatch
|8
|New super hero in town
|3 hr
|Arlie
|2
|Fine exotic meals in Cookeville?
|3 hr
|johnson1
|13
|How to be anonymous
|14 hr
|tsts
|13
|Monk looking homeless man at shopping center
|17 hr
|Candy
|32
|Cookeville Music Thread (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC