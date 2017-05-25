County plans court repairs

County plans court repairs

Putnam County Parks and Recreation Director John Ross Albertson looks over a crack in the tennis courts at the Cookeville Community Center. . Repairs are being planned in the coming months for the six public tennis courts that Putnam County oversees at the Cookeville Community Center.

