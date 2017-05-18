Cookeville man facing assault charges

Cookeville man facing assault charges

Jessie Levi Bennett, 22, of Lafayette School Road was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting arrest and interference with an a Jessie Levi Bennett, 22, of Lafayette School Road was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting arrest and interference with an emergency phone call. A Putnam deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Lafayette School Road on Thursday and found a victim sitting on the front porch of the home who claimed that Bennett was assaulting and threatening to kill everyone in the house.

