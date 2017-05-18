Cookeville man facing assault charges
Jessie Levi Bennett, 22, of Lafayette School Road was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting arrest and interference with an a Jessie Levi Bennett, 22, of Lafayette School Road was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, resisting arrest and interference with an emergency phone call. A Putnam deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Lafayette School Road on Thursday and found a victim sitting on the front porch of the home who claimed that Bennett was assaulting and threatening to kill everyone in the house.
