Cookeville man charged after selling stolen items
A Cookeville man is facing charges of burglary and theft after allegedly breaking into storage units and reselling items he took. Matthew Howard Norris, 36, of Scenic Drive, was charged in the crimes with the burglary of 18 storage units at Broad A Cookeville man is facing charges of burglary and theft after allegedly breaking into storage units and reselling items he took.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T R U M P = To Resign Under Mounting Pressure
|12 min
|Just saying
|2
|Big Ron
|2 hr
|Studley Hungwell
|11
|Man with feather (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Thick hips
|15
|Comey is gone! Great!!!
|9 hr
|victor
|39
|daryel colson,amy hollars,andrea ayers,anthony ...
|11 hr
|trash
|9
|Racism in Cookeville
|14 hr
|long dong silverback
|5
|Monk looking homeless man at shopping center
|16 hr
|Disgusted
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC