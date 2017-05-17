Cookeville man charged after selling stolen items

A Cookeville man is facing charges of burglary and theft after allegedly breaking into storage units and reselling items he took. Matthew Howard Norris, 36, of Scenic Drive, was charged in the crimes with the burglary of 18 storage units at Broad A Cookeville man is facing charges of burglary and theft after allegedly breaking into storage units and reselling items he took.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.