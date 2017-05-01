Cookeville man arrested for aggravate...

Cookeville man arrested for aggravated assault

A Cookeville man is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $51,000 bond after threatening a Cookeville police officer with a gun. A Cookeville man is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $51,000 bond after threatening a Cookeville police officer with a gun.

