Cookeville man arrested for aggravated assault
A Cookeville man is being held in the Putnam County Jail on a $51,000 bond after threatening a Cookeville police officer with a gun.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|2 min
|Sigmund
|12
|Cookeville concrete
|13 min
|Ron
|2
|Chickens in city limits (Dec '14)
|1 hr
|Knox
|10
|Church of Christ Women
|7 hr
|interested
|96
|Best Country Bands or artists, in or from Putna...
|11 hr
|Fan
|3
|nashville pain center at cookeville (Aug '11)
|13 hr
|CPS
|76
|Dirty Police In Cookeville TN..
|16 hr
|Dustydbaby
|14
