Community yard sale June 10 to benefit Children's Museum

The Cookeville Children's Museum is the focus of a community yard sale event at the Herald-Citizen parking lot Saturday, June 10. Graham Horner and Lillian Anton, both 3 years old, try out the dentist equipment exhibit at the Kiwanis Cookeville Children's Museum. The Cookeville Children's Museum is the focus of a community yard sale event at the Herald-Citizen parking lot Saturday, June 10. Originally scheduled in April, the event was a washout due to inclement weather.

