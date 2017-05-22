Budget panel votes to cut funding to ...

Budget panel votes to cut funding to Cookeville Senior Center

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Putnam County budget committee voted Monday night to cut the proposed 2017-18 allocation to the Cookeville Senior Center. The Putnam County budget committee voted Monday night to cut the proposed 2017-18 allocation to the Cookeville Senior Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump that benefit the ultra-wealthy at the ex... 30 min Democrat New Test... 9
What happens if you "pray for Manchester"? 38 min Gullible Ole Pansies 9
Man walking streets (May '15) 1 hr Street chalker 75
Manchester 1 hr ISIS stole my Twix 3
T R U M P = To Resign Under Mounting Pressure 4 hr agree 42
Bankruptcy Lawyer 5 hr cvl law 2
rehab at signature 7 hr Justme 12
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC