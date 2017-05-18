Budget amended before fiscal year wra...

Budget amended before fiscal year wraps up

Cookeville Finance Director Brenda Imel reported to council members Thursday night that revenues in various city budget funds came in at Cookeville Finance Director Brenda Imel reported to council members Thursday night that revenues in various city budget funds came in at $978,452 more than what was budgeted. Imel explained that a large portion of that, approximately $383,000, was from grants for departments such as police and fire.

