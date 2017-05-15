Baxter man arrested for child abuse

Jacob Robert Simpson, 28, of McBroom Branch Road was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse that allegedly happened on Halloween of last year. Jacob Robert Simpson, 28, of McBroom Branch Road was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse that allegedly happened on Halloween of last year.

