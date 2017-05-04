Anna Laura (Brown) Dietz
She was born May 15, 1928, in Monterey, Tenn., the youngest daughter of the late Charles Lee Brown and Annie Randolph Brown. Anna was a Christian, devoted mother, homemaker and worked in retail sales in the Cookeville area for more than 50 years.
