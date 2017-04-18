William "Bill" Kemper Adams
Funeral services for William "Bill" Kemper Adams, 87, of Cookeville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Baptist Church in Cookeville. Burial will follow in Cookeville City Cemetery.
