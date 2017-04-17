UCRA audit released with no findings
CPA Albert Dicus presented the results of state-required audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 to last week's regular meeting of the UCRA board. CPA Albert Dicus presented the results of state-required audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30 to last week's regular meeting of the UCRA board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottie at the Cue
|2 hr
|MikeJones
|20
|Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far...
|2 hr
|cookeville truth ...
|121
|Shane Flanigan poker club at cab company
|2 hr
|Jerry H
|12
|Prime Rib
|2 hr
|Jerry H
|5
|Tennessee tech coach satterfield
|2 hr
|Poiesis
|38
|Church of Christ Women
|2 hr
|Garland
|33
|GoFundMe Fraud - Ficosa
|3 hr
|Getthepopcorn
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC