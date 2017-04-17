Two dead, one injured in shooting at Tennessee auto parts plant
Two people are dead following a shooting in the parking lot of an automotive parts making plant in Cookeville, Tenn. The incident took place on April 11 at an auto mirror injection molding plant run by Ficosa North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any women with hsv2 looking
|5 min
|Single
|38
|The band Taysed and Confused
|22 min
|Same crap differe...
|2
|Tennessee tech coach satterfield
|40 min
|Yepper
|43
|Renting with a criminal record
|41 min
|Merr
|1
|GoFundMe Fraud - Ficosa
|1 hr
|Truthhurts
|15
|Oreck Closing factory (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|No wonda
|57
|Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far...
|6 hr
|Cge
|130
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC