Two dead in murder, suicide
Cookeville Police are still investigating a domestic-related incident in which two Cookeville residents were killed and another wounded in the parking lot of an automotive parts plant on Tuesday. A Cookeville Police officer stands next to the crime scene tape in the parking lot of the FICOSA automotive parts plant where two people were killed and one injured in a shooting on Tuesday.
