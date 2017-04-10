Three shot near Tennessee auto parts ...

Three shot near Tennessee auto parts plant: police

Tuesday Apr 11

Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning, local officials said. The shooting took place near a plant run by Ficosa [FICOS.UL], a Spanish auto parts manufacturer, at around 10:30 a.m. local time in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Cookeville Police Department said on Twitter.

Cookeville, TN

