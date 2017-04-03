Serious charges after traffic stop

Brooklyn Hale, 18, of Carolina Avenue was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a a Brooklyn Hale, 18, of Carolina Avenue was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of a controlled substance. Avert Lee Johnson, 37, of Whittaker Road in Cookeville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

