Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Elizabeth Ray Mackie, 100, of Cookeville, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Payne and the Rev.

