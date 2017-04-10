Rotary Habitat Build

Rotary Habitat Build

Cookeville Rotary vice-president Chad McDonald works to put trim on Habitat for Humanity's 76th home in Putnam County. Students help Habitat.Putnam Habitat for Humanity volunteer Jim Manke helps Tyler Shanks, a member of Fiji fraternity and sophomore sociology major at Tennessee Tech, load scaffolds as part of a new Habitat for Humanity home construction.

