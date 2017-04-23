Republican Bill Lee announces run for governor of Tennessee
Republican Bill Lee announces run for governor of Tennessee Lee's announcement makes him the latest candidate to enter the race. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://tnne.ws/2pRVuWx Williamson County businessman Bill Lee talks with a few of his employees who are working on a building under construction at Fifth and Church in downtown Nashville.
