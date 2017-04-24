Putnam Habitat celebrates 75th home dedication
Putnam County Habitat for Humanity homeowner Courtney Flynt, left, accepts the keys to her new home from Elliot Mitzelfeld, president of the TTU Interfraternity Council. Flynt will share the home with her sons, Liam and Jullian.
