One-time funding bump proposed for senior centers
No decisions have been made yet, but Putnam County Executive Randy Porter is hoping to provide a one-time allocation to help some of the senior centers in the county stay up-to-date. No decisions have been made yet, but Putnam County Executive Randy Porter is hoping to provide a one-time allocation to help some of the senior centers in the county stay up-to-date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best musician in cookeville
|1 hr
|boomer
|21
|Panhandlers at Cookeville Walmart
|2 hr
|Nobama
|11
|Fine exotic meals in Cookeville?
|2 hr
|Blm
|10
|Lindsey Howard
|2 hr
|johnson1
|5
|Perverts on Jefferson
|3 hr
|All
|5
|Man walking the meets
|3 hr
|Well bred
|26
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|5 hr
|cookeville truth ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC