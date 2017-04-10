Officers on THP bus look for distract...

Officers on THP bus look for distracted drivers

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A busload of police officers saw so many driving violations that there weren't enough police on hand to stop them all. In less than an hour, the dozen or so officers on the bus called in 22 traffic stops in the Cookeville area on Thursday a This traffic stop by a THP trooper on 10th Street on Thursday afternoon was just one of 22 stops made by THP and Cookeville police in less than an hour in which a THP bus filled with law enforcement officers looked for distracted drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 14 charged in prostitution sting (Nov '13) 5 min Local 70
Stop Illegal Gang Stalking 6 min Seriously 5
Herrin (Jan '14) 1 hr bubba smallwood 3
Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far... 2 hr Fugit 107
Bill Haslam socialist limousine liberal 8 hr victor 13
any women with hsv2 looking 10 hr ben 37
Tennessee tech coach satterfield 12 hr Curious 32
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC