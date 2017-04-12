Officer to face criminal probe for ta...

Officer to face criminal probe for takedown

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The officer then got out of the auto and tried to detain the man, but he walked away, the police statement said. The Sacramento Police Department has released its own videos of the incident, taken from the dash cameras in the squad cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ficosa 1 hr jesus loves guns 7
Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far... 3 hr Fugit 50
Local Photographers? 7 hr allearsmatter 3
Church of Christ Women 7 hr Smith 16
Infinity birthing center (Apr '15) 9 hr omg 41
.do gay men sniff other MEN's underwear? (Jul '11) 10 hr bousch2 256
most infamous cookeville murder in last 50 yrs? (Apr '11) 12 hr Mindyourownbusiness 461
Tennessee tech coach satterfield 16 hr Ticket to Ride 24
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC