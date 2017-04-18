North Carolina man arrested after bus...

North Carolina man arrested after bus disturbance

Jonathan Brady Floyd, 27, of Tobacco Road in Orrum, North Carolina, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and public intoxication in the Jonathan Brady Floyd, 27, of Tobacco Road in Orrum, North Carolina, was charged with resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and public intoxication in the Friday incident. The Putnam Sheriff's Department responded to a complaint on the bus, which was stopped at Love's Truck Stop in Baxter.

