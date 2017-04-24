Monterey considers planning fees to cover costs
The only fee it charges at this time is to cover public notices on zoning requests, said Monterey Planning Director The only fee it charges at this time is to cover public notices on zoning requests, said Monterey Planning Director Kevin Rush. The proposal under consideration would potentially implement fees for rezoning requests, special exceptions, variances and administrative review of plats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|judge Hudson (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Sheila
|54
|Camel toes
|3 hr
|Found em
|21
|Arthur Ellis
|3 hr
|tntechy
|1
|What type of business will succeed in Cookeville?
|3 hr
|Dumbacrats
|7
|best musician in cookeville
|8 hr
|just no
|11
|Bank CEO's passing a shock to friends, coworkers
|13 hr
|old school mate
|1
|Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far...
|13 hr
|Just Hush
|157
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC