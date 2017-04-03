Many charged in recent crimes

Matthew Allen Lindvall, 20, of Winding Way Drive in White House was charged with possession of marijuana and dimethyltryptamine for sale/delivery a Matthew Allen Lindvall, 20, of Winding Way Drive in White House was charged with possession of marijuana and dimethyltryptamine for sale/delivery in a school zone. a Betty Charlene Painter, 36, of Grider Road in Cookeville was charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; controlled substance offenses; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

