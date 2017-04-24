Man found not guilty of child abuse
A man charged with abusing a baby has been found not guilty by a jury in Putnam County Criminal Court. Malcolm Jamal Johnson was charged in 2014 with six counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated child neglect after allegetions a A man charged with abusing a baby has been found not guilty by a jury in Putnam County Criminal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hump and the blackouts
|44 min
|Best friend ever
|3
|Man walking streets (May '15)
|45 min
|Best friend ever
|70
|Terry Jones (May '13)
|1 hr
|Tboy
|8
|Larry, Terry, and Tyler (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Ckvmouthman
|9
|Church of Christ Women
|1 hr
|johnson1
|88
|Paul Bailey supports governors socialist agenda
|5 hr
|gosh
|23
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|6 hr
|Looking 4 Job
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC