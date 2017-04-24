Man cited for sewage disposal
An environmental specialist with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation investigated a complaint that Kenneth Gentry, 60, was a An environmental specialist with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation investigated a complaint that Kenneth Gentry, 60, was disposing of sewage on Gainesboro Grade without a permit on Feb. 2. "As a result of the complaint investigation, it was found that he does not have a pumpers license," the environmental specialist's report states. "I explained that he needed to get it ASAP and to discontinue cleaning out hoses onto the ground for public health concerns.
