Jerry Neal Clark

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Neal Clark, 75, of Cookeville, will be at noon Wednesday, April 5, at Cookeville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christian Smith and Dr. Charles McCaskey officiating.

