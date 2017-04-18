Fairgrounds fate still undecided
After a motion to keep the fairgrounds in the middle of Cookeville failed Monday night, the fate of the county-owned property where the county fair has been for 60 years is now uncertain. After a motion to keep the fairgrounds in the middle of Cookeville failed Monday night, the fate of the county-owned property where the county fair has been for 60 years is now uncertain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowmans and More Etc Scammers
|1 hr
|Lottery
|2
|Shane Flanigan poker club at cab company
|1 hr
|Uber
|18
|Church of Christ Women
|1 hr
|Muffer
|42
|GoFundMe Fraud - Ficosa
|1 hr
|News Flash
|17
|Shooting at Ficosa plant 3 victims so far...
|2 hr
|cookeville truth ...
|134
|The band Taysed and Confused
|2 hr
|Sniffed out
|3
|Tennessee tech coach satterfield
|5 hr
|Ticket to Ride
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC