Driver charged with fleeing scene

Driver charged with fleeing scene

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

A Gordonsville woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended or revoked license. A Gordonsville woman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shane Flanigan poker club at cab company 19 min word to the wise 4
Bowmans and More Etc Scammers 1 hr Dope sick 1
Donald is going to nook those Noth Koreans 1 hr Spell checker 2
Tennessee tech coach satterfield 4 hr Casper 8
Anyone need a couch? $50. 6 hr jimbo bevins 12
Church of Christ Women 6 hr sheila 3
Best Brand of Essential Oils? 6 hr Need 2 Know 1
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC