Cookeville police to apply for grant to help victims

City council members agreed Thursday to allow Cookeville Police Chief Randy Evans to apply for a Victims of Crime Act grant program which would fund a a City council members agreed Thursday to allow Cookeville Police Chief Randy Evans to apply for a Victims of Crime Act grant program which would fund a three-year, full-time civilian position at the police department to assist victims. "This would be a better service for the underserved, a liaison between the department, investigators and courts.

