Cookeville police to apply for grant to help victims
City council members agreed Thursday to allow Cookeville Police Chief Randy Evans to apply for a Victims of Crime Act grant program which would fund a a City council members agreed Thursday to allow Cookeville Police Chief Randy Evans to apply for a Victims of Crime Act grant program which would fund a three-year, full-time civilian position at the police department to assist victims. "This would be a better service for the underserved, a liaison between the department, investigators and courts.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark moran aka trip moran (Jan '14)
|55 min
|Perfect queen b
|6
|Kisha buck
|1 hr
|nutzaplente
|12
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|1 hr
|TruckTard
|380
|Recommendations for a medical malpractice attor...
|5 hr
|Alexa
|5
|What ever happend to Stephen Hugueley? (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Trips1103
|82
|Shane Flanigan poker club at cab company
|8 hr
|True that
|6
|Neighbors put a gate across my driveway (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Julie
|49
