Cookeville mana s family arrested in homicide investigation

The family of a Cookeville man who is being investigated for homicide were arrested after being accused of attempting to hinder the investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started searching for the person responsible for the homicide of Barry Cole on February 6 when his body was found at his home in McMinnville.

