Cookeville mana s family arrested in homicide investigation
The family of a Cookeville man who is being investigated for homicide were arrested after being accused of attempting to hinder the investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started searching for the person responsible for the homicide of Barry Cole on February 6 when his body was found at his home in McMinnville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Christians
|6 min
|Rocky
|8
|Kisha buck
|1 hr
|She likes em old
|11
|Hottie at the Cue
|5 hr
|Realitycheck
|9
|Best Brand of Essential Oils?
|7 hr
|nutzaplente
|2
|Recommendations for a medical malpractice attor...
|8 hr
|Rosey Palm
|4
|What do you get a woman who's had an ABORT!ON f... (May '16)
|11 hr
|Diane
|96
|kayla faye randolph
|11 hr
|Jason
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC