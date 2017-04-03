Cookeville man charged with assault, trespassing
Christian Dale Horne, 19, of Lakewood Drive in Cookeville was charged and taken to the Putnam County Jail on Monday following the incident a Christian Dale Horne, 19, of Lakewood Drive in Cookeville was charged and taken to the Putnam County Jail on Monday following the incident Friday. "Tonight , a little after 11 p.m., Mr. Horne pulled into yard went to the front door and began hitting it with a bat," the deputy's report says.
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge thurman (May '15)
|15 min
|Duke
|29
|Cookeville 300 new jobs DOWNTOWN
|38 min
|Tell the TRUTH
|2
|Cary Brown? (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Heart
|66
|Pagans and Wiccans in the area
|3 hr
|Wiccans r losers
|18
|Racquet Master
|3 hr
|Gym do-er
|1
|Bill Haslam socialist limousine liberal
|6 hr
|Zod
|9
|Academy Sports + Outdoors 700 New jobs coming (Aug '14)
|6 hr
|Bernie Madoff
|109
