Cookeville man charged with assault, trespassing

Herald-Citizen

Christian Dale Horne, 19, of Lakewood Drive in Cookeville was charged and taken to the Putnam County Jail on Monday following the incident a Christian Dale Horne, 19, of Lakewood Drive in Cookeville was charged and taken to the Putnam County Jail on Monday following the incident Friday. "Tonight , a little after 11 p.m., Mr. Horne pulled into yard went to the front door and began hitting it with a bat," the deputy's report says.

