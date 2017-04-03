Cookeville council meets Thursday

Cookeville council meets Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

The Cookeville City Council has a lengthy list of bids for budgeted items and projects to consider when it meets Thursday night. The Cookeville City Council has a lengthy list of bids for budgeted items and projects to consider when it meets Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone need a couch? $50. 1 hr jimbo bevins 12
Church of Christ Women 1 hr sheila 3
Best Brand of Essential Oils? 2 hr Need 2 Know 1
Infinity birthing center (Apr '15) 2 hr wondering 39
Donald is going to nook those Noth Koreans 3 hr Trump will Trump ... 1
Kisha buck 4 hr Home wrecker 1
Molly Barnes Forsythe (Jul '10) 4 hr Hunter 7
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Putnam County was issued at April 05 at 1:50PM CDT

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. Oakland
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC