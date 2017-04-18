Cookeville considers signs on taxis
The Cookeville City Council will consider an amendment to its sign regulations permitting advertisement signs on taxis when it meets Thursday evening. The Cookeville City Council will consider an amendment to its sign regulations permitting advertisement signs on taxis when it meets Thursday evening.
