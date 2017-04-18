Cookeville considers signs on taxis

Cookeville considers signs on taxis

The Cookeville City Council will consider an amendment to its sign regulations permitting advertisement signs on taxis when it meets Thursday evening. The Cookeville City Council will consider an amendment to its sign regulations permitting advertisement signs on taxis when it meets Thursday evening.

