City, county firefighters had busy Friday
According to officials with the Cookeville fire department, crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday to the apartment building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cookeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark moran aka trip moran (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|Perfect queen b
|6
|Institutional wholesale company (May '11)
|6 hr
|TruckTard
|380
|Recommendations for a medical malpractice attor...
|9 hr
|Alexa
|5
|What ever happend to Stephen Hugueley? (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|Trips1103
|82
|Shane Flanigan poker club at cab company
|12 hr
|True that
|6
|Neighbors put a gate across my driveway (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|Julie
|49
|I wish Christians
|16 hr
|Rocky
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cookeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC