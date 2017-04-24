City addressing issues identified in ...

City addressing issues identified in survey

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Herald-Citizen

When the city of Cookeville asked residents to help plan for the future through a survey process called Envision Cookeville, they responded. When the city of Cookeville asked residents to help plan for the future through a survey process called Envision Cookeville, they responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald-Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cookeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panhandlers at Cookeville Walmart 25 min Muscles 2
Perverts on Jefferson 27 min Worried 1
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 35 min cookeville truth ... 2
Bowmans and More ETC 2 hr Felt Up 1
News Monterey considers planning fees to cover costs 4 hr The Real Citizen 1
Hump and the blackouts 5 hr Best friend ever 3
Man walking streets (May '15) 5 hr Best friend ever 70
See all Cookeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cookeville Forum Now

Cookeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cookeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cookeville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC